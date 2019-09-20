Local

Kansas City police seek help locating a missing juvenile

Kansas City police were asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who was reported missing Friday.

Police said Katelynn Hoefelmeyer was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Katelynn, who also goes by the name Andy, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue scrub pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
