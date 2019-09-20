Local
Kansas City police seek help locating a missing juvenile
Kansas City police were asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who was reported missing Friday.
Police said Katelynn Hoefelmeyer was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard.
Katelynn, who also goes by the name Andy, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue scrub pants and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
