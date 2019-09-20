Kansas City police seek help locating a missing juvenile

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Kansas City police were asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who was reported missing Friday.

Police said Katelynn Hoefelmeyer was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 39th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Katelynn, who also goes by the name Andy, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue scrub pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

