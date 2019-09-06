Overturned semi-truck temporarily closes Interstate 35 in Olathe

Raw video: Semi overturned on northbound I-35 in Olathe A semi truck overturned on northbound I-35 just north of Santa Fe Friday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A semi truck overturned on northbound I-35 just north of Santa Fe Friday morning.

An overturned semi-truck blocked traffic Friday morning on Interstate 35 in Olathe.

The incident took place about 9:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the East Santa Fe Street exit, according to Kansas City Scout.

Olathe police said drivers should exit at Santa Fe and use an alternate route while northbound I-35 from Santa Fe to 119th Street was closed.

The crash backed up traffic for about three miles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KC Scout estimated the crash would be cleared about 11 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the truck overturning.