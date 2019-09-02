Local

3 seriously injured after vehicle crashed into railroad bridge in Kansas City

Three people were seriously injured Monday afternoon when riding in a vehicle that crashed into a concrete railroad overpass along Truman Road, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:13 p.m. at the Truman Road railroad bridge, between Indiana Avenue and Cleveland Avenue. At least two of the passengers were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Their condition is still unknown.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

