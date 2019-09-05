Local
1 dead after motorcycle collides with truck in Independence, police say
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24 in Independence, police said in a news release.
The collision happened at 2:35 p.m. on the highway, east of Winfrey Road, near Buckner.
According to police, a Honda motorcycle struck the back of a Ford F-250 truck as the two vehicles were headed east.
The driver of the Ford truck had minor injuries.
The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.
