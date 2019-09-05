Local

1 dead after motorcycle collides with truck in Independence, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24 in Independence, police said in a news release.

The collision happened at 2:35 p.m. on the highway, east of Winfrey Road, near Buckner.

According to police, a Honda motorcycle struck the back of a Ford F-250 truck as the two vehicles were headed east.

The driver of the Ford truck had minor injuries.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Independence Police Department issued a news release via email Thursday evening about the two-vehicle crash. Police included details from their initial investigation.

