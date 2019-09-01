Local
Overland Park toddler dies after being hit by minivan in driveway in rural Missouri
A 1-year-old Overland Park toddler died Saturday evening after a minivan hit him in a private driveway east of Lathrop in rural Caldwell County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The child was identified as Elijah L. Galloway, according to the highway patrol. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour after the incident.
The incident occurred about 6:20 p.m. Saturday on private property on Southwest Ore Road, north of Missouri 116. The area is about eight miles east of Lathrop.
A 32-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica on a driveway to the property and struck the toddler, according to the patrol. An ambulance took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
