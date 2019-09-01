Overland Park toddler dies after being hit by minivan in driveway in rural Missouri

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A 1-year-old Overland Park toddler died Saturday evening after a minivan hit him in a private driveway east of Lathrop in rural Caldwell County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The child was identified as Elijah L. Galloway, according to the highway patrol. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour after the incident.

The incident occurred about 6:20 p.m. Saturday on private property on Southwest Ore Road, north of Missouri 116. The area is about eight miles east of Lathrop.

A 32-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica on a driveway to the property and struck the toddler, according to the patrol. An ambulance took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

