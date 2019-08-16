Local
SUV rolls over mother and child in Kansas City. It wasn’t properly parked, police say.
An SUV that was supposed to be parked rolled backward and struck a mother and her child Friday night, Kansas City police said.
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Hardesty Avenue.
Police were called to the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that a 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter had just parked their Ford Escape on a hill in front of a residence.
The two were walking behind the SUV when it started rolling backward.
Police said it appeared the vehicle had not been properly placed in “park.”
The vehicle rolled over the child. The child’s mother then stood behind the SUV and tried to stop it by pushing the back of the vehicle but was unsuccessful, police said.
Both the mother and child were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition.
