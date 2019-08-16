SUV rolls over mother and child in Kansas City. It wasn’t properly parked, police say.

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An SUV that was supposed to be parked rolled backward and struck a mother and her child Friday night, Kansas City police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Hardesty Avenue.

Police were called to the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that a 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter had just parked their Ford Escape on a hill in front of a residence.

The two were walking behind the SUV when it started rolling backward.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said it appeared the vehicle had not been properly placed in “park.”

The vehicle rolled over the child. The child’s mother then stood behind the SUV and tried to stop it by pushing the back of the vehicle but was unsuccessful, police said.

Both the mother and child were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition.