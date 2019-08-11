News

Police find unattended child dead in parked car in Lawrence; investigation underway

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

A child was found dead Sunday afternoon in a parked car in Lawrence, police said.

Officers responded about 5:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of Iowa Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who had been left unattended in the car, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Once at the scene, officers and medical personnel determined the child was dead, police said.

Detectives contacted the family and were investigating the death, according to police.

No other information was immediately released.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.
  Comments  