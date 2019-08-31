Freeman, Missouri man killed in wreck on Holmes road Thursday

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City Police Saturday identified a Freeman, Missouri man as the victim in a fatal wreck Thursday on Holmes Road near 139th Street.

Paul G. Allen, 54, was driving south on Holmes Road around 8:30 a.m. when police said he drifted into the northbound lanes for “unknown reasons” and struck a Ford F250 head on.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

