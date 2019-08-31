Impairment a possible factor in fatal Jackson County motorcycle crash, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 150 in Jackson County Friday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted on twitter just before midnight Friday that they were at the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 150 just west of Highway 7.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit is currently working a single vehicle (motorcycle) fatality accident on Highway 150, just west of Highway 7. A preliminary investigation points to the contributing factor being possible impairment. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/xYL3ySRO5d — Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) August 31, 2019

Lavanden Darks, a spokesperson for the department, said the driver was headed west on Highway 150 and lost control of the motorcycle.

He said investigators at the scene determined the driver was likely impaired at the time of the crash.

