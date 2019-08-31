Local

Impairment a possible factor in fatal Jackson County motorcycle crash, police say

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 150 in Jackson County Friday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted on twitter just before midnight Friday that they were at the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 150 just west of Highway 7.

Lavanden Darks, a spokesperson for the department, said the driver was headed west on Highway 150 and lost control of the motorcycle.

He said investigators at the scene determined the driver was likely impaired at the time of the crash.

