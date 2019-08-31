Local
Man dies Friday from injuries in early August car wreck in Kansas City
One man died Friday from injuries in a crash at 27th Street and Poplar Avenue on August 10.
The man was a passenger in a black VW Tiguan that ran off the street striking two cars parked in a driveway in the 2900 block of East 27th Street, police said Saturday.
One of the cars was forced into the porch railing and cement steps in front of the house.
A resident of the house told police she saw the man and a female driver laying on the sidewalk next to the car.
The man died at the hospital around 1 p.m. Friday.
