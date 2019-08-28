14-year-old girl from Independence identified as victim of fatal crash on I-70

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City police have identified a 14-year-old girl as the victim of a deadly crash that happened over the weekend on Interstate 70.

Hailey Jeffries was one of four people riding in a Hyundai car that left the interstate and overturned just after midnight Aug. 25. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hailey, who lived in Independence, had just started her freshman year at Truman High School, according to her obituary.

According to Kansas City police, the agency investigating the crash, the car was traveling west through a construction zone on I-70 near Stadium Drive “at a high rate of speed” when it lost control and went off the roadway.

Police said the car flipped over multiple times.

One of the passengers, later identified as Hailey, was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver and two other occupants were taken to a hospital. One of the occupants, a 14-year-old boy, has injuries that are described as life-threatening, police said in a update Wednesday.