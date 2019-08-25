One killed, eight injured in overnight crashes in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead and eight people are injured after two overnight crashes in Kansas City.

Just after midnight a car traveling west on Interstate 70 near Stadium Drive lost control while speeding through a construction zone, according to police.

The car left the roadway and flipped over multiple times. One woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and two other occupants were transported to the hospital.

Wornall Road was shut down near Bridlespur Drive for three hours at 9:40 p.m. Saturday after a four-vehicle crash injured five people.

The wreck was caused when a white Dodge Grand Caravan traveling south on Wornall crossed over into the northbound lanes and sideswiped a blue Hyundai before hitting a green Toyota and a gray Ford head-on.

Police said they are checking to see if the driver of the Dodge was impaired..

Five people were injured in the crash. The driver of the Toyota suffered critical injuries. The driver and passenger in the Hyundai suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the Dodge suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.