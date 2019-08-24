Lee’s Summit daycare damaged in overnight fire

How to use a fire extinguisher on a live fire Watch this demonstration and learn how to use a fire extinguisher on a live fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this demonstration and learn how to use a fire extinguisher on a live fire.

A Lee’s Summit daycare was significantly damaged in a fire just after midnight Saturday morning.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department was dispatched to the International Children’s Academy in the 900 block of Douglas Street when fire alarms went off around midnight, according to a press release.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire, which started in a space between the ceiling and the roof, eventually worsened to the point that fire crews had no visibility and were told to exit the building because of the risk of roof collapse.

After crews left the building, the release said, the roof of the day care was burned through and the fire was brought under control.

According to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department the “structure and contents sustained significant damage.”

Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.