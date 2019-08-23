Four taken to hospital after wreck involving North Kansas City fire truck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Four people, including three firefighters, were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a collision involving a fire truck and another vehicle in North Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Missouri 210 and Vernon Street.

According to Sgt. Andy Bell, a highway patrol spokesman, a North Kansas City fire truck was responding to a call and had its lights and sirens activated when the crash occurred. The fire truck had been traveling west on the highway and was turning north onto Vernon Street.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a result of the wreck.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

The highway patrol was investigating the cause of the crash Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.