Police seek help identifying body found floating in pond on Metcalf in Overland Park

Police asked for help identifying the man whose body was found floating in a pond at the Shamrock Towers office complex on Metcalf Avenue Tuesday morning in Overland Park.

The man was described as a black male between the age of 25 and 35 years old. He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed between 230 to 250 pounds. He had black hair that was about 2 inches long and a black beard that was about 1 inch long, said Officer John Lacy in a news release.

Anyone who might know the man’s identity is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750.

“We don’t know if it was a suicide or a violent crime,” Lacy said Tuesday morning.

The man’s death was being handled as a death investigation for now, Lacy said. A medical examination is pending, which would determine the cause of death.

The man’s body was discovered shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the pond on the northwest corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Lacy said.

Officers along with the Overland Park dive team responded to the area and pulled the body from the pond.