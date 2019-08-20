Overland Park police confirm body found floating in pond on Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park police recovering a body from a pond Overland Park police are responding to a call about a body floating in a pond on 95th and Metcalf. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overland Park police are responding to a call about a body floating in a pond on 95th and Metcalf.

Overland Park police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a pond.

The body was discovered Tuesday morning in a pond near 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Police said the body was found floating in a pond at the northwest corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, said Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman.

Police received a call shortly after 7 a.m. that someone was floating in the pond. Police brought in the Overland Park dive team to retrieve the body.

It was too early to tell the cause of the man’s death, Lacy said.

“We don’t know if it was a suicide or violent crime,” he said. “Once we are able to retrieve the body we will be able to see what is going on.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.