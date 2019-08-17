Lightning strike likely caused Overland Park house fire; 4 displaced

Lightning strike likely cause of OP fire Overland Park fire was likely caused by lighting strike. No injuries were reported, but family is displaced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overland Park fire was likely caused by lighting strike. No injuries were reported, but family is displaced.

A lightning strike likely caused a house fire Saturday morning in Overland Park that displaced four people, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of West 146th Terrace in Overland Park. There, they saw smoke and fire coming from the attic of a two-story home.

The residents inside got out safely, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Firefighters fought to bring the flames under control for about 30 minutes. The damage was contained to the home’s attic and roof.

Neighbors said they heard the crash of a lighting strike just before the blaze, according to the fire department. A strike was believed to be the cause of the fire, though the exact cause remained under investigation.

No one was injured. Two adults and two children, as well as three dogs, were displaced by the fire. They will stay at a hotel.