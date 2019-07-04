Lightning blamed for Johnson County house fire

Lighting strike causes house fire in OP Lighting likely the source of a house fire in Overland Park Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lighting likely the source of a house fire in Overland Park

The Overland Park Fire Department believes lightning is to blame for a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the attic of a local home.

Fire crews from both Overland Park and Leawood responded to the 7500 block of Kay Lynn Road about 1:15 p.m. Thursday. All residents were safely evacuated without injury, said Jason Rhodes, spokesman for the Overland Park Fire Department.

Rhodes said it took about 25 minutes for firefighters to control the fire in the split-level home. Much of the damage was confined to the attic, but the home cannot be occupied because most of the ceilings had to be removed to fight the fire.

While no one was harmed in the incident, the residents were concerned about their cats, which were believed to still be inside the home. Fire crews were expected to help look for the animals once it was safe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The residents’ insurance policy is expected to provide lodging.

The fire is still under investigation, though Rhodes said officials believe lightning is to blame.