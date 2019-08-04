Local
Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Independence, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash with an SUV in Independence, police said.
The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on Main Street, just north of 23rd Street. The motorcyclist made a left turn, driving into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Independence Police Department.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured, according to police.
Comments