Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Independence, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash with an SUV in Independence, police said.

The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on Main Street, just north of 23rd Street. The motorcyclist made a left turn, driving into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Independence Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured, according to police.

