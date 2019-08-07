Fatal crash reported on I-435, east of U.S. 69, Overland Park police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Overland Park police were investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 435, east of U.S. 69, according to a tweet the police department posted.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. In a separate tweet, Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police were asking drivers to exit at Quivira Road to avoid delays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fatality Accident eastbound on I-435 east of US 69 Hwy. Please avoid the area. Get off at Quivira to avoid the accident. pic.twitter.com/kVioJ38gFn — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 7, 2019

This is a developing story.