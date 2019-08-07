Local

Fatal crash reported on I-435, east of U.S. 69, Overland Park police say

Overland Park police were investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 435, east of U.S. 69, according to a tweet the police department posted.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. In a separate tweet, Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, said two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police were asking drivers to exit at Quivira Road to avoid delays.

This is a developing story.

