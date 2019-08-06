Local
Pedestrian struck, killed by passing vehicle along I-49 in Belton
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Belton, according to police.
Officers were sent at 9:45 p.m. to northbound Interstate 49, south of 155th Street, where they found a person who had been hit by a passing vehicle, according to the Belton Police Department.
The person, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.
The driver pulled over and called 911, police said. The driver has been cooperating with investigators.
Police asked anyone with information to call the department’s traffic unit at 816-331-1500.
Comments