Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-35 in Johnson County

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down two lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 35 at 67th Street in Merriam Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The wreck was reported just before 9 a.m. The truck caught on fire. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The truck was moved to the right side of the interstate.

Authorities did not know what the truck was hauling when the fire occurred. One lane of traffic was open by 10 a.m.

The wreck was expected to be cleared about 11:23 a.m., according to the KC Scout traffic service.