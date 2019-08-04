9-year-old boy on tricycle seriously injured in hit-and-run, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 9-year-old boy riding a tricycle Sunday evening was struck by a vehicle in Kansas City, sending him to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The child was hit by the vehicle after 6 p.m. at Smart and Spruce avenues. He was thrown from the impact and was found unconscious by first responders, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition, Hernandez said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been found by police.

Police said the vehicle was described by witnesses as a silver passenger car.