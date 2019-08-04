Bicyclist fatally injured in crash after running stop sign in Independence: police

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A bicyclist died early Sunday after running a stop sign and colliding with Jeep Cherokee in Independence, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at College and Emery streets.

The deadly wreck occurred as the bicyclist was headed south on Emery. The bicyclist failed to stop for a stop sign and rode into the intersection into the path of a 2004 Jeep Cherokee that was headed west on College.

The bicyclist was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The identity of the bicyclist was not being released until police could notify relatives.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.