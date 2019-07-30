Local
‘Avoid the area’: Rush hour crash on EB I-435 causes major delays in Overland Park
Rush hour crash leads to major traffic backup in Overland Park
A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 435 in Overland Park has created major delays in the area during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to traffic cameras and police.
Injuries were reported in the crash that occurred about 7:30 a.m.. Tuesday just west of Quivira Road. The extent of the injuries were not immediately available.
“Please avoid the area,” Overland Park police urged on Twitter.
The three left lanes of eastbound I-435 were closed while emergency crews worked the crash and cleared debris.
The crash caused traffic to back up along I-435 all the way to West 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa, according to KC Scout traffic cameras.
Comments