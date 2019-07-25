Woman passenger dies in high-speed crash that injured another adult, four kids in KC

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A woman who was a passenger in a high-speed car wreck that also injured the male driver and four children in Kansas City Wednesday has died from her injuries, according to police.

No one inside the car was wearing seat belts or was properly restrained when the black Dodge Challenger they were in slammed into a tree about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Challenger was headed north on Cleaver at “an apparent high rate of speed” when the driver missed a curve, ran off the road on the left side and struck a tree in the median, police said.

The male driver and woman passenger, who were in the front seats, were critically injured in the crash. The woman had to be resuscitated at the scene. She died at the hospital early Thursday, police said.

The driver had to be resuscitated at the hospital. Police said his condition was considered stable Thursday.

Four children, ranging in ages from 2 to 8 years old, were sitting in the rear seat. There were no booster or child seats in the car and none of the children were wearing seat belts, police said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of broken bones and other injuries, police said. The children were expected to survive.

The woman’s death is the city’s 41st traffic death this year. That compares to 44 at the same time last year.