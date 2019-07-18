Local

9-year-old struck and killed by vehicle Thursday night, Kansas City police say

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Thursday night on East 23rd Street, according to Kansas City police.

Police were called to investigate the incident around 6:40 p.m. on 23rd Street near Kensington Avenue.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said arriving officers located the boy, who had been struck by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling west.

Witnesses told police the child was coming down a hill or step on the north side of 23rd Street when he tripped and fell, landing in the street. The driver of the Impala said she didn’t see the child in the roadway, and he was struck.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police were still investigating the crash Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
