Four children injured, two adults in critical condition after Kansas City wreck

Two adults and four children were injured Wednesday morning after their car ran off the road in east Kansas City, police said.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash after 11:30 a.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Elmwood Avenue.

According to police, a black Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Cleaver at “an apparent high rate of speed” when the driver missed a curve, ran off the road on the left side and struck a tree in the median.

Two adults, a male driver and a female passenger in the front seat, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Four children, ages 2 to 8, were sitting in the back seat. All of the children were taken to a hospital and were being treated for broken bones and other injuries. The children’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said none of the occupants in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and noted that there were no booster or child passenger seats in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing.