Local
Union Station’s ‘Reflecting Motion’ won’t be repaired after Wednesday’s storm damage
Watch the mesmerizing “Reflecting Motion” kinetic artwork at Union Station
Union Station’s “Reflecting Motion” art exhibit will not be repaired after it was damaged during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning.
Instead, it will be removed. That process has already begun and will be complete Monday, Union Station officials said.
In a news release Sunday, Union Station announced the damage to the 12,000 square foot kinetic sculpture was “more significant than originally believed.”
In the storm, the sculpture detached from its hanging grid and prevented damage to the Station’s permanent structures, as it was designed to do in heavy winds, according to the release.
“After careful review of all options and considering the short number of weeks remaining for the installation, the financial requirements to repair the artwork and reinstall it were simply not justified,” Jerry Baber, Union Station executive vice president and COO, said in the release.
Union Station estimated about 100,000 people saw the sculpture in person while it was on display from May 18 through July 9.
Comments