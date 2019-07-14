Union Station’s ‘Reflecting Motion’ won’t be repaired after Wednesday’s storm damage

Watch the mesmerizing “Reflecting Motion” kinetic artwork at Union Station Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station

Union Station’s “Reflecting Motion” art exhibit will not be repaired after it was damaged during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

Instead, it will be removed. That process has already begun and will be complete Monday, Union Station officials said.

In a news release Sunday, Union Station announced the damage to the 12,000 square foot kinetic sculpture was “more significant than originally believed.”

In the storm, the sculpture detached from its hanging grid and prevented damage to the Station’s permanent structures, as it was designed to do in heavy winds, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“After careful review of all options and considering the short number of weeks remaining for the installation, the financial requirements to repair the artwork and reinstall it were simply not justified,” Jerry Baber, Union Station executive vice president and COO, said in the release.

Union Station estimated about 100,000 people saw the sculpture in person while it was on display from May 18 through July 9.