Local

Union Station’s ‘Reflecting Motion’ won’t be repaired after Wednesday’s storm damage

Watch the mesmerizing “Reflecting Motion” kinetic artwork at Union Station

Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station By
Up Next
Artist Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics, has created a mind bending artwork that spans more than 12,000 square feet and floats in the wind like silver waves of grain over the architecture of Union Station By

Union Station’s “Reflecting Motion” art exhibit will not be repaired after it was damaged during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

Instead, it will be removed. That process has already begun and will be complete Monday, Union Station officials said.

In a news release Sunday, Union Station announced the damage to the 12,000 square foot kinetic sculpture was “more significant than originally believed.”

In the storm, the sculpture detached from its hanging grid and prevented damage to the Station’s permanent structures, as it was designed to do in heavy winds, according to the release.

“After careful review of all options and considering the short number of weeks remaining for the installation, the financial requirements to repair the artwork and reinstall it were simply not justified,” Jerry Baber, Union Station executive vice president and COO, said in the release.

Union Station estimated about 100,000 people saw the sculpture in person while it was on display from May 18 through July 9.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard

Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.

  Comments  