‘Reflecting Motion’ sculpture at Union Station damaged by storm Wednesday

“Reflecting Motion,” an art installation on display at Union Station in Kansas City, was damaged after a storm blew through the area Wednesday morning.

The kinetic sculpture, a 12,000-square-foot construction made from holographic film, appeared to have been torn in the heavy winds that accompanied the rain. The storm also knocked out power for thousands of people around the area.

The exhibit was closed Wednesday. Damage will be assessed Wednesday night.

“Reflecting Motion” was engineered to break away from netting in case of high wind events, said Michael Tritt, chief marketing officer for Union Station. The sculpture broke away from the cable rigging above it and floated to the ground intact.

"It did tear a small piece of it," Tritt said. "The rest of it performed exactly as it was designed to."





The sculpture was created by artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team and has been on display outside Union Station since May.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Kansas City until noon.