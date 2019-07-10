Weather News

Did you lose power? More than 21,000 in Kansas City area did as storm blew through

More than 38,000 KCP&L customers lost power Wednesday morning as rain and wind swept through the Kansas City area.

Locations in Jackson County made up the majority of those without power with more than 21,000 customers affected. In Kansas, more than 5,600 customers lost power, with most of those customers located in Johnson County.

KCP&L’s outage map provides updates on the status of crews and restoration times.

In downtown Kansas City, 1.02 inches of rain had fallen as of about 10:15 a.m., giving the area a “pretty good downpour,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Cutter.

In Wyandotte County’s Maywood area, and in Leawood, “feisty” wind gusts reached 60 mph, Cutter said.

Pea and dime-sized hail was also reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch covering the Kansas City area remains in effect until noon.

