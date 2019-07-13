I-70 closed at Broadway after semi goes over bridge in Kansas City early Saturday morning

Semi-truck crash closes I-70 Saturday Morning. Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Broadway Boulevard Saturday morning after a semi-truck went over a bridge landing on the highway. Minor injuries were reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Broadway Boulevard Saturday morning after a semi-truck went over a bridge landing on the highway. Minor injuries were reported.

Interstate 70 Eastbound was closed Saturday morning at Broadway Broadway Boulevard after a semi-truck hauling produce went over a bridge and overturned on the highway, police said.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash which occurred just before 6 a.m.

One officer remained at the scene as of 9:30 Saturday morning. The road had not yet reopened.

