I-70 closed at Broadway after semi goes over bridge in Kansas City early Saturday morning

Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Broadway Boulevard Saturday morning after a semi-truck went over a bridge landing on the highway. Minor injuries were reported.
By
Semi-truck crash closes I-70 Saturday Morning.
Interstate 70 eastbound closed at Broadway Boulevard Saturday morning after a semi-truck went over a bridge landing on the highway. Minor injuries were reported.
By
Interstate 70 Eastbound was closed Saturday morning at Broadway Broadway Boulevard after a semi-truck hauling produce went over a bridge and overturned on the highway, police said.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash which occurred just before 6 a.m.
One officer remained at the scene as of 9:30 Saturday morning. The road had not yet reopened.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Comments