1 killed after motorcycle crashes into building in Kansas City, police say

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a building in Kansas City Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.

The wreck happened around 2:50 p.m. at 80th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, also known as The Paseo.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on MLK Boulevard, and for unknown reasons, police said it lost control. The motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a building.

The driver died shortly after he was taken to a hospital.

Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.