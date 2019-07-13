Local
1 killed after motorcycle crashes into building in Kansas City, police say
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a building in Kansas City Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.
The wreck happened around 2:50 p.m. at 80th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, also known as The Paseo.
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on MLK Boulevard, and for unknown reasons, police said it lost control. The motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a building.
The driver died shortly after he was taken to a hospital.
Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
