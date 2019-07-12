Car drives under semi on I-435, gets stuck, police say. Driver critically injured

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was critically injured Friday after their car drove under the trailer of a semi and got stuck on Interstate 435, according to Kansas City police.

Police said the crash happened after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 near N.E. 108th Street.

The semi-truck driver told police he got onto the interstate from N.E. 96th Street and said he had his emergency flashers on while he was getting up to speed.

The driver then felt something from the rear of the loaded trailer he was pulling.

The semi pulled over to the shoulder and the driver said he saw a car had driven under the rear of the trailer.

The car, a Toyota Camry, was dragged for about two-tenths of a mile before the semi pulled over, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The crash remained under investigation.

The Kansas City Fire Department also responded to the scene Friday. Police noted the semi was carrying some hazardous material.