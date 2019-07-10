Teen on bicycle struck by SUV in east Kansas City, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A teenage bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, police said in a news release.

Police were called to investigate the crash around 5:40 p.m. at 26th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to police, preliminary investigation showed a Hummer H3 was traveling north when it struck a westbound bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a teen, was taken to a hospital. The teen was reported to be in critical condition Wednesday night.

The driver of the Hummer stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police in the investigation.

Police said Wednesday night that they have not been able to identify the teen who was injured. He was described by police as a black male who is around 15 to 17 years old. Police said he was riding a small black bike.

Anyone with information on the teen’s identity is asked to call police at 816-234-5000.