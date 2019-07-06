Local
Kansas City man dead after motorcycle crash in Liberty Friday, police say
A Kansas City man was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided head-on with a 2002 Ford Explorer on 291 Highway near Glenn Hendren Drive in Liberty, police say.
Police were called to the scene of the crash around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
The 26-year-old man was traveling northbound on 291 Highway in a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with the SUV that was traveling southbound. The four occupants of the SUV were uninjured.
The Liberty Police Department is investigating the wreck and has not yet released the identity of the victim.
