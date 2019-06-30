Two wrecks snarl traffic on I-70 near I-435 in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two wrecks on Sunday closed lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas City.

The first wreck was reported about 11:09 a.m. on westbound I-70 at Interstate 435. The two-vehicle wreck closed two lanes of traffic.

Another wreck was reported shortly after noon on eastbound I-70 at the Blue Ridge Cutoff. That wreck also closed two lanes of traffic.

Traffic was still blocked at 1:45 p.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.