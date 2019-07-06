Local
Kansas City police looking for endangered and missing 15-year-old
Kansas City Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
Larome J. Harley was last seen leaving 4238 College Ave. in Kansas City. He was wearing a black T-shirt with gold writing and zippers, and tan shorts. He is 5-feet-11-inches and weighs 154 pounds, according to a news release.
Police said Harley relies on medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
