Kansas City police looking for endangered and missing 15-year-old

Larome J. Harley was last seen leaving 4238 College Avenue in Kansas City around 5 p.m. Friday .

Kansas City Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.

Larome J. Harley was last seen leaving 4238 College Ave. in Kansas City. He was wearing a black T-shirt with gold writing and zippers, and tan shorts. He is 5-feet-11-inches and weighs 154 pounds, according to a news release.

Police said Harley relies on medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

