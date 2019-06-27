Here’s your mega guide to July 4 celebrations, fireworks in Kansas City area

Fireworks over the Christopher S. Bond Bridge highlight the KC Riverfest celebration at Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park. The Star

Technically, the Kansas City Air Show isn’t a Fourth of July celebration. But it will take place the weekend after July 4, and it will overflow with patriotic fervor. So, close enough.

The event will showcase the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S Army Golden Knights among its many world-class aerobatic performances and military jet demonstrations. Running July 6-7 at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, it will cap an 11-day stretch of Independence Day activities.

A half-sized replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial is available for viewing in Harrisonville June 27 to July 1 at Mill Walk Mall parking lot. Courtesy photo

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be in Harrisonville from Thursday, June 27, through Monday, July 1. It has traveled the country since 1984. Arranged by officials of American Legion Post 42, the display will stand in a lot north of Mill Walk Mall (just off Interstate 49 at Missouri 291).

The actual holiday celebrations will kick off with Oz Lights on the Lake in Osawatomie running Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, with Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration to follow on Friday, June 28.

Several events will take place Saturday, June 29, but most will be Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4.

The Moving Wall

June 27-July 1 at Harrisonville

After an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. June 27, The Moving Wall will be available for viewing at any time before it is taken down during the early afternoon July 1. North of Mill-Walk Mall. 816-380-8980. ci.harrisonville.mo.us. Free.

Kansas City Air Show

July 6-7 at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

The gates will open at about 9 a.m. both days and close at about 5 p.m. Aerial performances are scheduled to start at about 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $8.50 for ages 6-12, $15 for 13-17 and $30 for adults ($35 after July 1) through kcairshow.org; other special ticket packages available.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be at the Kansas City Air Show. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Festivals and fireworks

Osawatomie

What: Oz Lights on the Lake will feature fun run, parade, carnival games, music with Amanda Fish and Revelation and fireworks.

When: June 27-29

Where: John Brown Park, Main Street and Osawatomie City Lake

Info: ozlightsonthelake.com

Lansing

What: Independence Day Celebration with children’s activities and food vendors followed by fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. June 28

Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park

Info: lansing.ks.us/416/lansings-independence-day-celebration, 913-727-5488

Shawnee

What: Parked! will include music, food trucks and fireworks.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Stump Park, 4751 Woodland, Shawnee

Info: visitshawneeks.com

Downtown Merriam

What: Flags 4 Freedom flag display; concert by American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City, 1 p.m. July 4.

When: June 29-July 6

Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

Info: merriam.org/704/flags-4-freedom

Powell Gardens

What: Booms and Blooms Festival will include food, vendors, Lee’s Summit Symphony and fireworks.

When: 3 p.m. June 29; gardens open 9 a.m.

Where: 1609 NW U.S. 50, Kingsville

Info: $5-$12; powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600

Greenwood

What: Freedom Festival featuring car show, vendors, food concessions, live music and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m. June 29

Where: Hitt Park

Info: greenwoodmoparks.com

Raymore

What: Spirit of America Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. June 29

Where: Recreation Park

Info: raymore.com

Pleasant Hill

What: Family Fireworks Spectacular preceded by games, live music and other activities.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Cass County Fairgrounds

Info: eventbrite.com/event/61599344297

Bonner Springs

What: Bonner Blast fireworks.

When: 8:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Kelly Murphy Park

Info: bonnersprings.org, 913-422-7242

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

What: Independence Day: 1860s Style.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3-4

Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe

Info: $5; mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111

Edgerton

What: Community Picnic and Fireworks Show.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Martin Creek Park

Info: edgertonks.org/3rd-of-july

Lee’s Summit

What: Legacy Blast with food vendors, entertainment and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Legacy Park

Info: lsparks.net, 816-969-1500

Liberty

What: Liberty Fest will feature food trucks, beer garden, family activities, live music and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex

Info: thelibertyfest.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What: Independence Day Celebration with music by Red Head Express and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 3

Where: 937 W. Walnut, Independence

Info: ci.independence.mo.us/calendar

T-Bones Stadium

What: Fireworks after T-Bones-Sioux Falls Canaries games.

When: Games start at 7:05 p.m. July 3-4

Where: 1800 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

Info: $6.50-$16; tbonesbaseball.com, 913-328-5618

Kauffman Stadium

What: Fireworks Spectacular after Royals-Indians game.

When: Game starts at 7:15 p.m. July 3

Where: 1 Royal Way

Info: $15-$166; mlb.com/royals, 800-676-9257

Fireworks Spectacular will happen after the July 3 Royals-Indians game. JOHN SLEEZER The Star

Kearney

What: Fireworks and concert by Switch.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park

Info: kearneyamphitheater.com

Bishop Miege High School

What: Fireworks display put on by Fairway, Westwood and Roeland Park.

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: 5041 Reinhardt, Roeland Park

Info: westwoodks.org, roelandpark.net

Pierson Park

What: Fireworks display by Turner Recreation Commission and Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 3

Where: 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kansas

Info: turnerrec.org

Parkville

What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks.

When: 7 a.m. July 4 (carnival, July 3-6)

Where: Most events downtown

Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival

Prairie Village

What: VillageFest featuring pancake breakfast, children’s parade, live music, car show and pie-baking contest.

When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4

Where: 77th Street and Mission Road

Info: pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/villagefest, 913-381-6464

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

What: Old-fashioned games, pig-calling contest and bike parade.

When: 9 a.m.-noon July 4

Where: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park

Info: $3; opkansas.org/events/independence-day-at-the-farmstead

Missouri Town 1855

What: Independence Day, 1850s style, including speeches, children’s games, period cooking and dancing.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit

Info: $4-$7; makeyourdayhere.com, 816-229-8980

Old Town Lenexa

What: Community Days Parade.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: lenexa.com/parks

Weston

What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Weston City Park

Info: westonmo.com/july-4th-celebration, 816-640-2909

Worlds of Fun

What: Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4

Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

Info: $41; free for military; worldsoffun.com/play/events/fourth-of-july-celebration, 816-303-5120

Harrisonville

What: Hometown Celebration will have family activities, entertainment and fireworks.

When: 11 a.m. July 4

Where: City Park

Info: ci.harrisonville.mo.us, 816-380-8980

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC RiverFest will feature huge fireworks show over Missouri River after evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.

When: 3 p.m. July 4

Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road

Info: $5; kcriverfest.com

Gardner

What: Entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 3:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Celebration Park

Info: gardnerkansas.gov

Burcham Park

What: Lawrence Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks and more.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: Second and Indiana, Lawrence

Info: thegranada.com, 785-842-1390

Corporate Woods

What: Star Spangled Spectacular featuring live music by State Line Drive and Noe Palma, vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 5 p.m. July 4

Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park

Info: opkansas.org/events/star-spangled-spectacular

Fort Leavenworth

What: Salute to the Union and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: Merritt Lake

Info: visitleavenworthks.com/events.html, 913-684-1674

Leawood City Park

What: Fourth of July Celebration with music by Mikey Needleman Band, games, vendors and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: 10601 Lee, Leawood

Info: leawood.org/parks, 913-663-9151

Stilwell

What: Parade, dinner and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton

Info: stilwellcommunity.org

De Soto

What: July 4 celebration with food, crafts, Good Sam Club Band and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Riverfest Park

Info: desotoks.us, 913-583-1182

Gladstone

What: Northstar Community Band followed by fireworks.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Oak Grove Park

Info: gladstone.mo.us

Smithville

What: Fireworks display.

When: 7-10 p.m. July 4

Where: Smithville Lake dam

Info: visitclaymo.com/events/2019/smithville-lake-fireworks

Olathe

What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex

Info: olatheks.org/redwhiteblue

Platte City

What: Patriotic music and fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Platte Ridge Park

Info: plattecitymo.com

Other events

Kansas City Zoo

What: Red, White & Zoo; active and retired military individuals receive free admission and families $1 off.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: 6800 Zoo Drive

Info: $6.50-$16; kansascityzoo.org/events/red-white-zoo, 816-595-1234

Prairie Fire

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.

When: 7:30 a.m. June 30

Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park

Info: $12-$36; starsandstripes5k.com

Old Town Lenexa

What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.

When: 7 a.m. July 4

Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road

Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com/freedomrun, 913-477-7100

Unity Village

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 1901 NW Blue Parkway

Info: $12-$36; starsandstripes5k.com

Ward Parkway Center

What: Four on the 4th four-mile run/walk and Kids Fun Run.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: 8600 Ward Parkway

Info: $12-$36; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com

Kansas City Live!

What: Miller Lite Hot Country Nights with Travis Marvin.

When: 6 p.m. July 4.

Where: Power & Light District.

Info: Free, VIP upgrades available; powerandlightdistrict.com

Independence

What: Freedom Ride. Bicycle rides from 35 to 75 miles on country roads in eastern Jackson County.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 6

Where: Government Employees Health Administration Building, 20201 E. Jackson

Info: $35-$45; freedomride-kc.com

Arrowhead Stadium

What: Hot Import Nights automotive festival with barbecue, concert and fireworks.

When: 5-11 p.m. July 6

Where: 1 Arrowhead Drive.

Info: $15-$25; hotimportnights.com