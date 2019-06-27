Entertainment
Here’s your mega guide to July 4 celebrations, fireworks in Kansas City area
Technically, the Kansas City Air Show isn’t a Fourth of July celebration. But it will take place the weekend after July 4, and it will overflow with patriotic fervor. So, close enough.
The event will showcase the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S Army Golden Knights among its many world-class aerobatic performances and military jet demonstrations. Running July 6-7 at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, it will cap an 11-day stretch of Independence Day activities.
On the front end of that period is an event that merits inclusion in our listing though it’s not a July 4 celebration.
The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be in Harrisonville from Thursday, June 27, through Monday, July 1. It has traveled the country since 1984. Arranged by officials of American Legion Post 42, the display will stand in a lot north of Mill Walk Mall (just off Interstate 49 at Missouri 291).
The actual holiday celebrations will kick off with Oz Lights on the Lake in Osawatomie running Thursday-Saturday, June 27-29, with Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration to follow on Friday, June 28.
Several events will take place Saturday, June 29, but most will be Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4.
The Moving Wall
June 27-July 1 at Harrisonville
After an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. June 27, The Moving Wall will be available for viewing at any time before it is taken down during the early afternoon July 1. North of Mill-Walk Mall. 816-380-8980. ci.harrisonville.mo.us. Free.
Kansas City Air Show
July 6-7 at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport
The gates will open at about 9 a.m. both days and close at about 5 p.m. Aerial performances are scheduled to start at about 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $8.50 for ages 6-12, $15 for 13-17 and $30 for adults ($35 after July 1) through kcairshow.org; other special ticket packages available.
Festivals and fireworks
Osawatomie
What: Oz Lights on the Lake will feature fun run, parade, carnival games, music with Amanda Fish and Revelation and fireworks.
When: June 27-29
Where: John Brown Park, Main Street and Osawatomie City Lake
Info: ozlightsonthelake.com
Lansing
What: Independence Day Celebration with children’s activities and food vendors followed by fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. June 28
Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park
Info: lansing.ks.us/416/lansings-independence-day-celebration, 913-727-5488
Shawnee
What: Parked! will include music, food trucks and fireworks.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 28
Where: Stump Park, 4751 Woodland, Shawnee
Info: visitshawneeks.com
Downtown Merriam
What: Flags 4 Freedom flag display; concert by American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City, 1 p.m. July 4.
When: June 29-July 6
Where: Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
Info: merriam.org/704/flags-4-freedom
Powell Gardens
What: Booms and Blooms Festival will include food, vendors, Lee’s Summit Symphony and fireworks.
When: 3 p.m. June 29; gardens open 9 a.m.
Where: 1609 NW U.S. 50, Kingsville
Info: $5-$12; powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600
Greenwood
What: Freedom Festival featuring car show, vendors, food concessions, live music and fireworks.
When: 4 p.m. June 29
Where: Hitt Park
Info: greenwoodmoparks.com
Raymore
What: Spirit of America Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. June 29
Where: Recreation Park
Info: raymore.com
Pleasant Hill
What: Family Fireworks Spectacular preceded by games, live music and other activities.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Cass County Fairgrounds
Info: eventbrite.com/event/61599344297
Bonner Springs
What: Bonner Blast fireworks.
When: 8:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Kelly Murphy Park
Info: bonnersprings.org, 913-422-7242
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
What: Independence Day: 1860s Style.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3-4
Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe
Info: $5; mahaffie.org, 913-971-5111
Edgerton
What: Community Picnic and Fireworks Show.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Martin Creek Park
Info: edgertonks.org/3rd-of-july
Lee’s Summit
What: Legacy Blast with food vendors, entertainment and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Legacy Park
Info: lsparks.net, 816-969-1500
Liberty
What: Liberty Fest will feature food trucks, beer garden, family activities, live music and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 3
Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex
Info: thelibertyfest.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
What: Independence Day Celebration with music by Red Head Express and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 3
Where: 937 W. Walnut, Independence
Info: ci.independence.mo.us/calendar
T-Bones Stadium
What: Fireworks after T-Bones-Sioux Falls Canaries games.
When: Games start at 7:05 p.m. July 3-4
Where: 1800 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
Info: $6.50-$16; tbonesbaseball.com, 913-328-5618
Kauffman Stadium
What: Fireworks Spectacular after Royals-Indians game.
When: Game starts at 7:15 p.m. July 3
Where: 1 Royal Way
Info: $15-$166; mlb.com/royals, 800-676-9257
Kearney
What: Fireworks and concert by Switch.
When: 7:30 p.m. July 3
Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park
Info: kearneyamphitheater.com
Bishop Miege High School
What: Fireworks display put on by Fairway, Westwood and Roeland Park.
When: 9 p.m. July 3
Where: 5041 Reinhardt, Roeland Park
Info: westwoodks.org, roelandpark.net
Pierson Park
What: Fireworks display by Turner Recreation Commission and Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 3
Where: 1800 S. 55th, Kansas City, Kansas
Info: turnerrec.org
Parkville
What: July 4th Celebration with pancake breakfast, parade, carnival, music and fireworks.
When: 7 a.m. July 4 (carnival, July 3-6)
Where: Most events downtown
Info: parkvillemo.org event/parkville-4th-of-july-carnival
Prairie Village
What: VillageFest featuring pancake breakfast, children’s parade, live music, car show and pie-baking contest.
When: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4
Where: 77th Street and Mission Road
Info: pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/villagefest, 913-381-6464
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
What: Old-fashioned games, pig-calling contest and bike parade.
When: 9 a.m.-noon July 4
Where: 13800 Switzer, Overland Park
Info: $3; opkansas.org/events/independence-day-at-the-farmstead
Missouri Town 1855
What: Independence Day, 1850s style, including speeches, children’s games, period cooking and dancing.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit
Info: $4-$7; makeyourdayhere.com, 816-229-8980
Old Town Lenexa
What: Community Days Parade.
When: 10 a.m. July 4
Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
Info: lenexa.com/parks
Weston
What: Parade, children’s activities, music and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m. July 4
Where: Weston City Park
Info: westonmo.com/july-4th-celebration, 816-640-2909
Worlds of Fun
What: Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4
Where: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.
Info: $41; free for military; worldsoffun.com/play/events/fourth-of-july-celebration, 816-303-5120
Harrisonville
What: Hometown Celebration will have family activities, entertainment and fireworks.
When: 11 a.m. July 4
Where: City Park
Info: ci.harrisonville.mo.us, 816-380-8980
Berkley Riverfront Park
What: KC RiverFest will feature huge fireworks show over Missouri River after evening of music on two stages, children’s activities and more.
When: 3 p.m. July 4
Where: Grand Boulevard and Riverfront Road
Info: $5; kcriverfest.com
Gardner
What: Entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 3:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Celebration Park
Info: gardnerkansas.gov
Burcham Park
What: Lawrence Fourth of July Celebration with music, food, fireworks and more.
When: 5 p.m. July 4
Where: Second and Indiana, Lawrence
Info: thegranada.com, 785-842-1390
Corporate Woods
What: Star Spangled Spectacular featuring live music by State Line Drive and Noe Palma, vendors, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 5 p.m. July 4
Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park
Info: opkansas.org/events/star-spangled-spectacular
Fort Leavenworth
What: Salute to the Union and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: Merritt Lake
Info: visitleavenworthks.com/events.html, 913-684-1674
Leawood City Park
What: Fourth of July Celebration with music by Mikey Needleman Band, games, vendors and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: 10601 Lee, Leawood
Info: leawood.org/parks, 913-663-9151
Stilwell
What: Parade, dinner and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton
Info: stilwellcommunity.org
De Soto
What: July 4 celebration with food, crafts, Good Sam Club Band and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Riverfest Park
Info: desotoks.us, 913-583-1182
Gladstone
What: Northstar Community Band followed by fireworks.
When: 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Oak Grove Park
Info: gladstone.mo.us
Smithville
What: Fireworks display.
When: 7-10 p.m. July 4
Where: Smithville Lake dam
Info: visitclaymo.com/events/2019/smithville-lake-fireworks
Olathe
What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex
Info: olatheks.org/redwhiteblue
Platte City
What: Patriotic music and fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: Platte Ridge Park
Info: plattecitymo.com
Other events
Kansas City Zoo
What: Red, White & Zoo; active and retired military individuals receive free admission and families $1 off.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29-30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4
Where: 6800 Zoo Drive
Info: $6.50-$16; kansascityzoo.org/events/red-white-zoo, 816-595-1234
Prairie Fire
What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.
When: 7:30 a.m. June 30
Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park
Info: $12-$36; starsandstripes5k.com
Old Town Lenexa
What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.
When: 7 a.m. July 4
Where: Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road
Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com/freedomrun, 913-477-7100
Unity Village
What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids’ fun run.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: 1901 NW Blue Parkway
Info: $12-$36; starsandstripes5k.com
Ward Parkway Center
What: Four on the 4th four-mile run/walk and Kids Fun Run.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: 8600 Ward Parkway
Info: $12-$36; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com
Kansas City Live!
What: Miller Lite Hot Country Nights with Travis Marvin.
When: 6 p.m. July 4.
Where: Power & Light District.
Info: Free, VIP upgrades available; powerandlightdistrict.com
Independence
What: Freedom Ride. Bicycle rides from 35 to 75 miles on country roads in eastern Jackson County.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 6
Where: Government Employees Health Administration Building, 20201 E. Jackson
Info: $35-$45; freedomride-kc.com
Arrowhead Stadium
What: Hot Import Nights automotive festival with barbecue, concert and fireworks.
When: 5-11 p.m. July 6
Where: 1 Arrowhead Drive.
Info: $15-$25; hotimportnights.com
