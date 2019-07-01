KC events July 4-10: KC RiverFest, ‘Cats,’ Kansas City Air Show, Amanda Seales

Dan Hoy and cast in “Cats.”

KC RiverFest

3-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Berkley Riverfront Park

Fireworks over the Christopher S. Bond Bridge highlight the KC Riverfest celebration at Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park. DAVID EULITT The Star

The music alone — with The Zeros, Marcus Lewis, Rachel Mallin, Jessica Paige and others performing on two stages — will be worth the price of admission. But KC RiverFest also will have a Strawberry String market for makers and tons of children’s activities and food vendors, all leading up to a huge fireworks show over the Missouri River. Tickets are $5 at kcriverfest.com.

“The Music Man”

Opens 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Theatre in the Park

“The Music Man” somehow seems to be the perfect musical to see on an outdoor stage on the Fourth of July weekend. With a slew of songs that have become classics, Meredith Willson’s play about fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill conning the people of River City and falling for Marian the librarian won six Tony Awards after premiering on Broadway in 1957. Shawnee Mission Park. Runs through July 13. 913-826-3012. Tickets are $6-$20 through theatreinthepark.org.

Hot Import Nights

5-11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Arrowhead Stadium

As you might expect from an event called Hot Import Nights, this festival will showcase hundreds of customized vehicles. They are only part of the allure of Hot Import Nights, one of many such festivals held around the world. Other attractions will include barbecue, live music, a fashion walk, a model competition, concessions and fireworks. Tickets are $15-$25 through hotimportnights.com.

Kansas City Air Show

9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 6-7, at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport

Aircraft in flight and on the ground will wow the crowd at the Kansas City Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S Army Golden Knights will highlight the many world-class aerobatic performances and military jet demonstrations. Among the historic planes on display will be the B-17 Flying Fortress, the B-25 Mitchell made famous by the Doolittle Raiders and one of the two B-29 Superfortresses still flying. Aerial performances are scheduled to start at about 10:30 a.m. both days, and the gates will close at about 5 p.m. Tickets are $8.50 for ages 6-12, $15 for 13-17 and $35 for adults through kcairshow.org; special ticket packages available.

“Peter Pan”

Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at White Theatre

Adapted from two works by J.M. Barrie, his 1904 play of the same name and his 1911 novel “Peter and Wendy,” the musical “Peter Pan” has been delighting audiences for more than 60 years — most recently as a live telecast on NBC in 2014. Peter Pan and Tinkerbell fly into the lives of the Darling children and begin a journey that takes them to Neverland for a showdown with the villainous Captain Hook. Runs through July 28. Jewish Community Center. 913-327-8054. Tickets are $18-$35 through thewhitetheatre.org.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Children’s Mercy Park

Like Sporting, the Chicago Fire has struggled for much of the Major League Soccer season. And like Sporting, those struggles have been reflected by a propensity for settling for draws. Entering matches for both teams July 3, each had as many or more ties (seven apiece) as either victories or losses. This will be Sporting’s second home match within four days after not playing at Children’s Mercy Park for five weeks. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $25-$190 through sportingkc.com.

Catharsis

6:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at National WWI Museum and Memorial

The jazz ensemble Catharsis, featuring trombonist/composer Ryan Keberle, will pay tribute to African-American jazz pioneer and World War I veteran James Reese Europe, who wrote “Missouri Blues.” Catharsis will perform compositions by Europe along with original arrangements inspired by his works. Also, Catharsis will conduct a free workshop at 1:30 p.m. at the American Jazz Museum. J.C. Nichols Auditorium. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Free; museum admission $10-$18.

“Cats”

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, through July 14 at Starlight

With the long-awaited movie version of this iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical expected to come out by the end of the year, this is your chance to see the national touring Broadway version. Based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T. S. Eliot, “Cats” opened on Broadway in 1982 and ran for 18 years, becoming one of the longest-running Broadway shows in history. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $14-$145 through kcstarlight.com.

Jane Fonda

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

From daughter of Hollywood icon to star of “Barbarella” to anti-Vietnam War activist to two-time Academy Award winner to exercise guru to bestselling author to TV star, Jane Fonda has covered a lot of ground in her lifetime. She will share clips and anecdotes during a conversation and audience Q&A moderated by former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $56-$106 through kauffmancenter.org.

Wyandotte County Fair

5-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, through July 12, and noon-10 p.m. July 13, at Wyandotte County Fairgrounds

First held in 1863, the Wyandotte County Fair bills itself as the largest county fair in Kansas and Missouri. Historically, it has been a celebration of agriculture and rural life, but even city folks will find reasons to attend these days, with draws such as a carnival, food trucks, a vintage car show, arts and crafts vendors and music concerts by the likes of the Material Girl Tribute Band and Edge of Forever. 913-788-7898. Tickets are $2.50 through wycofair.com; $5 starting July 9.

Amanda Seales

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Uptown

Amanda Seales TYLER JOE

A former gymnast with a master’s degree from Columbia University, Amanda Seales became known in showbiz as a recording artist and radio personality named Amanda Diva. Then she returned to her original name and got into standup comedy, a move that appears to be working out well. In addition to gigs such as this one at the Uptown, she landed the job of host on NBC’s comedy talent show “Bring the Funny,” which will premiere the night before she performs here. 816-753-8665. Tickets are $29.50-$100 through uptowntheater.com.

Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at RecordBar

Who would think a comedy show can be a venue for learning science? That’s the goal of Shane Mauss, a stand-up comedian and science podcast host who is the brains behind Stand Up Science. Mauss begins the show with a comedy routine, then turns the stage over to a local comedian and local academics. After their performances, Mauss and the others take part in an interactive discussion with the audience. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $18 through therecordbar.com.

Also this week

Classical music and dance

AileyCamp Final Performances, July 2, Wyandotte High School, and July 3, Paseo Academy. kcfaa.org

Summerfest, July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28, White Recital Hall and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. summerfestkc.org

Comedy

Benji Brown, July 5-7, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com

Eleanor Kerrigan, July 5-7, Comedy Club of Kansas City. thecomedyclubkc.com

Music (rock, pop, jazz)

Travis Marvin, July 4, Kansas City Live! powerandlightdistrict.com

August Burns Red, July 5, The Truman. thetrumankc.com

Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, July 5, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Blues Traveler with Andy Frasco & The U.N., July 6, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com

The Head and the Heart with Hippo Campus, July 6, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear with Pony Bradshaw and Sky Smeed, July 6, Granada. thegranada.com

Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel, July 7, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com

311 and Dirty Heads with The Interrupters, July 10, Providence Amphitheater. providenceamp.com

Events/festivals/etc.

Parkville 4th of July Carnival, July 3-6, Parkville. parkvillemo.org

Independence Day: 1860s Style! July 4, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm. mahaffie.org

Independence Day at Missouri Town 1855, July 4, Missouri Town 1855. makeyourdayhere.com

Village Fest, July 4, Prairie Village. pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/villagefest

Kansas City International Hot Dog Eating Championship, July 5, Tapcade. eventbrite.com/event/63672459039

Sports/recreation

Four on the Fourth, July 4, Ward Parkway. wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com

Kansas City T-Bones vs. St. Paul, July 9-11. T-Bones Stadium. tbonesbaseball.com

Food

Watermelon and Pineapple Summer Sangria Sunday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 7. Jowler Creek Winery, 16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City. jowlercreek.com, 816-858-5528

Farm to Table Collaboration Dinner featuring Lark a Fare and The Rieger. 6:30 p.m. July 7. $100. Juniper Hill Farms, 1547 N. 2000 Road, Lawrence. eventbrite.com/event/62962442360

July 4 Party. 1-4 p.m. July 4. $38. Novel, 1927 McGee. novelkc.com, 816-221-0785

Patio & Planes Party. 1:30-4 p.m. July 6-7. $50-$200. Trezo Mare, 4105 N. Mulberry. trezomare.com, 816-505-3200