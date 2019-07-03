Medical episode likely caused wreck that left two injured in Northland, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The driver of a pickup truck may have suffered a medical episode that caused them to be seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in the Northland, according to police.

Police responded to the wreck just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of NE 37th Street and NE Prather Road in Kansas City, North. According to preliminary reports, the driver of a white Ford F-150 was southbound on NE Prather Road when the pickup truck crossed the center double traffic lines.

The truck forced a vehicle off the road. It continued toward the left of the road and hit a car parked in the driveway of a home. The truck then went off a concrete culvert and overturned onto the driver side of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was also injured.

Police said they think the driver may have suffered a medical episode moments before the crash.