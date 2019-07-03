Local
Medical episode likely caused wreck that left two injured in Northland, police say
The driver of a pickup truck may have suffered a medical episode that caused them to be seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday in the Northland, according to police.
Police responded to the wreck just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of NE 37th Street and NE Prather Road in Kansas City, North. According to preliminary reports, the driver of a white Ford F-150 was southbound on NE Prather Road when the pickup truck crossed the center double traffic lines.
The truck forced a vehicle off the road. It continued toward the left of the road and hit a car parked in the driveway of a home. The truck then went off a concrete culvert and overturned onto the driver side of the vehicle.
The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was also injured.
Police said they think the driver may have suffered a medical episode moments before the crash.
