Two dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Bruce R. Wakins in Kansas City
Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision early Sunday on Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City, according to police.
The wreck was reported about 1:16 a.m. Sunday when a red Toyota Corolla traveling north on Bruce R. Watkins spun out near Truman Road and then started traveling south — the wrong way — in the northbound lanes.
At East 29th Street the Toyota struck a black Chevy Camaro head-on.
The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.
A front-seat passenger of the Chevy suffered live-threatening injuries and was listed in “guarded” condition, police said.
The driver of the Chevy was injured and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
