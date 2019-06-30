Two dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Bruce R. Wakins in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision early Sunday on Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City, according to police.

The wreck was reported about 1:16 a.m. Sunday when a red Toyota Corolla traveling north on Bruce R. Watkins spun out near Truman Road and then started traveling south — the wrong way — in the northbound lanes.

At East 29th Street the Toyota struck a black Chevy Camaro head-on.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

A front-seat passenger of the Chevy suffered live-threatening injuries and was listed in “guarded” condition, police said.

The driver of the Chevy was injured and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.