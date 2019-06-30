Local

Two dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Bruce R. Wakins in Kansas City

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Two people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision early Sunday on Bruce R. Watkins Drive in Kansas City, according to police.

The wreck was reported about 1:16 a.m. Sunday when a red Toyota Corolla traveling north on Bruce R. Watkins spun out near Truman Road and then started traveling south — the wrong way — in the northbound lanes.

At East 29th Street the Toyota struck a black Chevy Camaro head-on.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

A front-seat passenger of the Chevy suffered live-threatening injuries and was listed in “guarded” condition, police said.

The driver of the Chevy was injured and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Ian Cummings
Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

  Comments  