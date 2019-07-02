Local
Eastbound Interstate 70 closed in Kansas City, Kansas, after possible suicide: police
Eastbound Interstate 70 at Seventh Street Trafficway was closed during the Tuesday morning rush hour after a person possibly committed suicide, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter.
While police investigated the incident, traffic was being diverted off of the highway onto Seventh Street Trafficway.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Initially, Zeigler said on Twitter that officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the area. Shortly thereafter, Zeigler tweeted that he was being told it was a suicide and that witnesses were on the scene.
The incident caused slow moving traffic to back up beyond the 18th Street Expressway on eastbound I-70.
