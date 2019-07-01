Local
Speed a factor in motorcyclist’s death in wreck on I-49 in Grandview, police say
Kansas City Scout camera shows wreck on Interstate 49 in Grandview
Grandview police have released the name of a 43-year-old man who was killed when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended an SUV on Interstate 49 just north of 140th Street.
Derek Vaughan of Raymore died from injuries he suffered in the crash on Thursday. According to police, the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Vaughan was taken to a hospital.
Part of I-49 was closed for about two hours while police investigated.
Police said their initial investigation showed Vaughan may have been speeding and was wearing a non-compliant helmet. Those were contributing factors to the crash and his injuries, police said.
