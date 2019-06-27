Crash involving car and motorcycle causes part of I-49 to close in Grandview: police

Kansas City Scout camera shows wreck on Interstate 49 in Grandview
A Kansas City Scout camera showed that part of southbound Interstate 49 near 140th Street was closed in Grandview Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to a serious crash. Police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Part of Interstate 49 was closed in Grandview Thursday afternoon after police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
The wreck was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near 140th Street.
In a tweet, Grandview police were describing it as a “serious injury” crash. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.
Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
