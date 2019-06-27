Local

Crash involving car and motorcycle causes part of I-49 to close in Grandview: police

A Kansas City Scout camera showed that part of southbound Interstate 49 near 140th Street was closed in Grandview Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to a serious crash. Police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Part of Interstate 49 was closed in Grandview Thursday afternoon after police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The wreck was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near 140th Street.

In a tweet, Grandview police were describing it as a “serious injury” crash. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

