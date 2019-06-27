Crash involving car and motorcycle causes part of I-49 to close in Grandview: police

Kansas City Scout camera shows wreck on Interstate 49 in Grandview A Kansas City Scout camera showed that part of southbound Interstate 49 near 140th Street was closed in Grandview Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to a serious crash. Police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Kansas City Scout camera showed that part of southbound Interstate 49 near 140th Street was closed in Grandview Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to a serious crash. Police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Part of Interstate 49 was closed in Grandview Thursday afternoon after police said there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The wreck was reported in the southbound lanes of the interstate near 140th Street.

In a tweet, Grandview police were describing it as a “serious injury” crash. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.

Serious injury crash, motorcycle vs car, southbound I-49 at 140th St. Find alternate routes. — Grandview PD (@GrandviewMOPD) June 27, 2019

This is a developing story.