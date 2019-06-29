4 taken to hospital after Kansas Highway Patrol crashes during pursuit in KCK

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and three others, including juveniles, were taken to a hospital after the trooper’s car collided with another vehicle during a pursuit Saturday morning, according to information from the Kansas City, Kansas, police chief and the highway patrol.





The crash happened after 10:30 a.m. at Minnesota Avenue and 29th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to a tweet from Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler, a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle was pursuing a vehicle and crashed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KHP was pursuing a vehicle and had an accident. https://t.co/LCP1wXm8N3 — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 29, 2019

The highway patrol wrote in its online crash log that the vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was headed west on Minnesota Avenue with its emergency equipment on as it was pursuing another vehicle.

The highway patrol, which did not immediately return phone calls Saturday, did not say what led to the pursuit.

During the chase, the trooper’s car collided in the intersection with a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

A 40-year-old man and two juveniles, an 11-year-old and 15-year-old who were riding in the Suburban, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were thought to be minor.

The driver of the Suburban, a 39-year-old man, was possibly injured. The report did not indicate whether or not he was taken to a hospital.

The trooper, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a possible injury.