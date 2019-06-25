Local

One person killed in wreck on I-435 at U.S. 69 in Overland Park

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic wreck on Interstate 435 in Overland Park.

The crash was reported at 6:47 a.m. on the southbound ramp of eastbound I-435 and U.S. 69 highway, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles. One person died. No other injuries were reported.

The ramp would be closed for at least four more hours, Lacy said shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

