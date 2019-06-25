One person killed in wreck on I-435 at U.S. 69 in Overland Park

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a traffic wreck on Interstate 435 in Overland Park.

The crash was reported at 6:47 a.m. on the southbound ramp of eastbound I-435 and U.S. 69 highway, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles. One person died. No other injuries were reported.

The ramp would be closed for at least four more hours, Lacy said shortly after 9 a.m.





The cause of the wreck is under investigation.