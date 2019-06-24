1 person dead, 4 others injured in rollover crash on U.S. 169 in KC’s Northland

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A single-car rollover crash killed one man and injured four other people early Monday along U.S. 169 in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Northwest Barry Road. U.S. 169 was closed in both directions while police investigated the wreck

A silver Ford Fusion sedan was headed north on U.S. 169 when the driver apparently lost control. The car ran off the highway onto the shoulder, which had been softened by recent rains. The car collided the end of a metal guardrail causing it to overturn several times in the grassy median, police said.

Five people inside the car were ejected during the crash. One man died at the scene. Three men and a woman were taken to a hospital where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 169 reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m. The southbound lanes reopened about 7 a.m.





The man’s death is Kansas City’s 32nd traffic fatality of the year. His identity was withheld until family could be notified.