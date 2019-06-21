Local

SUV passenger killed in crash involving train identified as 56-year-old KC resident

A man who died this week as a result of a crash involving a train has been identified as a 56-year-old Kansas City resident, police said Friday.

Gary D. Heishman was the passenger of a Ford Escape that hit a train in Kansas City Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on East Front Street near Topping Avenue.

According to police, preliminary investigation determined that a train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad was crossing Front Street when it was struck by a westbound Ford Escape.

Police said it happened at a marked rail crossing in an area that does not have electronic crossing gates.

Heishman, a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene.

The driver of the Escape, a 60-year-old Kansas City woman, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said Friday.

