SUV passenger killed in crash involving train identified as 56-year-old KC resident

Kansas City police investigate fatal crash involving train on Front Street Kansas City Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney said one person died and another was injured after an SUV struck a train on East Front Street Thursday, June 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney said one person died and another was injured after an SUV struck a train on East Front Street Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A man who died this week as a result of a crash involving a train has been identified as a 56-year-old Kansas City resident, police said Friday.

Gary D. Heishman was the passenger of a Ford Escape that hit a train in Kansas City Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on East Front Street near Topping Avenue.

According to police, preliminary investigation determined that a train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad was crossing Front Street when it was struck by a westbound Ford Escape.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said it happened at a marked rail crossing in an area that does not have electronic crossing gates.

Heishman, a passenger in the SUV, died at the scene.

The driver of the Escape, a 60-year-old Kansas City woman, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said Friday.