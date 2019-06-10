Upper floor of KC’s City Hall flooded by broken water pipe, recalls mess of early 2019

What to do when your basement floods Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes with poor water runoff can allow rainwater to collect near foundation walls and eventually leak inside your basement.

The hallway of the 26th floor of City Hall in downtown Kansas City was covered in water Monday morning after a water pipe in a restroom began leaking on the floor above.

Water was also dripping from a ceiling and being collected in a trash can. Some water ran down a stairwell. Water was shut off to that section while maintenance crews cleaned up.

The leak was not as bad as what had happened at City Hall and the Jackson County Courthouse earlier this year, said Chris Hernandez, a spokesman for the city.

In January, a broken water main flooded the basement of the courthouse, knocking out power to the building and to nearby City Hall.

The courthouse was closed in late January and early February for two different water line breaks.

Both City Hall and the courthouse building are more than 80 years old.